Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.87 °C, check weather forecast for July 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 26, 2024 24.53 °C Light rain July 27, 2024 19.83 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 20.84 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 21.67 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 24.33 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 18.94 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 23.3 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.82 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.38 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.38 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.8 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.91 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 25, 2024, is 23.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.87 °C and 24.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 26, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.91 °C and 24.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 84.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024

