Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.14 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 30, 2024 19.28 °C Heavy intensity rain July 31, 2024 23.9 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 17.47 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 20.68 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 21.36 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 20.01 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 18.44 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 29, 2024, is 23.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.14 °C and 23.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.67 °C and 20.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 74.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

