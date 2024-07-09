Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.25 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 10, 2024 22.91 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 23.24 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 24.32 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 22.03 °C Heavy intensity rain July 14, 2024 23.59 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 23.44 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 25.1 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.76 °C Light rain Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.15 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 9, 2024, is 22.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.25 °C and 23.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.01 °C and 24.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 152.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.