Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.48 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 12, 2024 30.94 °C Sky is clear June 13, 2024 31.87 °C Sky is clear June 14, 2024 31.9 °C Sky is clear June 15, 2024 32.59 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 33.14 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 32.85 °C Few clouds June 18, 2024 31.48 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.89 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.09 °C Broken clouds Delhi 42.27 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 11, 2024, is 27.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.48 °C and 30.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.1 °C and 32.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 177.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.