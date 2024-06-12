Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.88 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Shimla today, on June 12, 2024, is 28.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.88 °C and 31.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.6 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 170.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|31.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 14, 2024
|31.41 °C
|Few clouds
|June 15, 2024
|31.45 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|32.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|33.37 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|32.78 °C
|Few clouds
|June 19, 2024
|31.76 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.09 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.4 °C
|Sky is clear
