Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.88 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 31.34 °C Sky is clear June 14, 2024 31.41 °C Few clouds June 15, 2024 31.45 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 32.58 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 33.37 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 32.78 °C Few clouds June 19, 2024 31.76 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.45 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.4 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 12, 2024, is 28.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.88 °C and 31.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.6 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 170.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024

