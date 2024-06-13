Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.94 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 31.45 °C Sky is clear June 15, 2024 31.6 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 32.52 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 32.8 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 32.77 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 30.67 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 20.6 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 31.77 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.13 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.7 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 13, 2024, is 29.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.94 °C and 32.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.03 °C and 33.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 152.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

