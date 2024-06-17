Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.84 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Shimla today, on June 17, 2024, is 30.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.84 °C and 33.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.77 °C and 33.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.84 °C and 33.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 177.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|32.04 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|30.55 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|29.27 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|30.76 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|31.53 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|33.04 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|33.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.5 °C
|Sky is clear
