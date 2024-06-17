Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.84 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 32.04 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 30.55 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 29.27 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 30.76 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 31.53 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 33.04 °C Sky is clear June 24, 2024 33.45 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.53 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.66 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 42.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 17, 2024, is 30.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.84 °C and 33.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.77 °C and 33.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.With temperatures ranging between 19.84 °C and 33.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 177.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

