Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.72 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 21, 2024 29.54 °C Broken clouds June 22, 2024 31.62 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 31.82 °C Scattered clouds June 24, 2024 33.05 °C Sky is clear June 25, 2024 32.66 °C Few clouds June 26, 2024 31.83 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 31.3 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 20, 2024, is 26.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.72 °C and 29.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.99 °C and 29.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 113.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.