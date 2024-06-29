Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.57 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 24.1 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 17.54 °C Heavy intensity rain July 2, 2024 17.73 °C Very heavy rain July 3, 2024 18.02 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 16.95 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 18.97 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 17.87 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.87 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.52 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 29, 2024, is 22.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.57 °C and 22.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.75 °C and 24.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 146.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

