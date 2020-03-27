e-paper
Shirdi Saibaba trust to give CM's fund Rs 51 crore to fight Covid-19

Shirdi Saibaba trust to give CM’s fund Rs 51 crore to fight Covid-19

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:42 IST
Abhay Khairnar
PUNE The Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust, which operates the Saibaba temple in Shirdi, one of India’s major pilgrimage sites, has announced a donation of Rs 51 crore to the chief minister’s relief fund to fight the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The trust’s chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Dongre made the announcement on Friday, adding that the trust was also donating 3,000 ladoo (sweet) and chivda (savoury) packets to police personnel on duty. “This is a daily donation,” Dongre said, adding, “The trust’s ad hoc committee has taken the decision and the Rs51 crore will be handed over very soon.”

He said that the trust is also helping the poor with free food and shelter in Shirdi.

