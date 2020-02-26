e-paper
Shiromani Akali Dal, AAP legislators hold protest outside Punjab assembly

Shiromani Akali Dal, AAP legislators hold protest outside Punjab assembly

Akalis, led by Majithia, protest against unemployment despite Congress government’s tall promises, while AAP leaders blame Amarinder for failing to act against sand, transport and liquor mafias

chandigarh Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Aam Aadmi Party leaders, led by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, protesting outside the Punjab assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders, led by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, protesting outside the Punjab assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

CHANDIGARH: The opposition Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal held a protest outside Punjab assembly on Wednesday over issues related to unemployment and alleged sand and transport mafias in the state.

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal accused the Congress-led government of having “completely failed” in giving jobs to the unemployed youth in three years.

“Unemployed youngsters are seeking replies from chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for not fulfilling the promise of giving employment,” claimed SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana, adding that the government’s Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana had failed.

Protesting Akalis, led by Bikram Singh Majithia and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, also brought some unemployed youth along with them. They were showing their certificates of their graduation degrees and claiming that they had not got any jobs yet.

AAP members, led by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, took on the Congress-led government on the issue of alleged mafias in the state. They alleged that the sand, liquor and transport mafias still continued in the state under Capt Amarinder Singh’s rule.

The members of the opposition raised slogans against the state government.




