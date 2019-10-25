e-paper
Shiv Sena’s demise in Pune district: from 4 to zero

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:55 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Despite a strong base in Pune district, the Assembly election results on October 24, have left Shiv Sena with no seats in the district.

Sena lost Junnar, Khed, Purandar and Pimpri, which represented in 2014. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have won these seats.

Pune district has 21 assembly constituencies of which eight seats are in Pune, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 10 in Pune rural.

Since the BJP has all eight sitting MLAs in Pune, it did not given any single seat to Sena to contest. Sena got one seat in Pimpri and three seats in the Pune rural where Sena had sitting MLAs.

Shiv Sena’s deputy leader Raghunath Kuchik accepted that Sena failed to retain seats in the district, but disagreed with the fact that it has no representation in Pune district.

Kuchik said, “Sena has a good base in the Pune district. Sena is not like other political parties. It is an organisation. There are Shiv Sainikis who believe in the Sena and work for its ideology. Sena will now emerge stronger in the district and in coming local government elections, Sena will have good representation.”

A Sena leader on the condition of anonymity said that Sena’s leadership did not flourish in Pune despite having good voter base because the leadership is concentrating only in Mumbai, Konkan and Marathwada. Sena leaders do not take an effort to visit Pune, despite being so close to Mumbai.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:55 IST

