SHO among three cops injured while enforcing lockdown in Tauru

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 20:37 IST

Gurugram: Three policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), sustained injuries on Sunday evening after they came under attack by a group of at least 11 people while trying to enforce lockdown in Tauru.

Six men have been arrested in the case, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7pm when head constable Anil and special police officer (SPO) Niranjan were on duty in ward number 14 on Pataudi road in Tauru.

The policemen noticed a group of men loitering at the corner of two lanes and proceeded to caution them. The head constable said that he reasoned with men in one of the lanes and asked them to remain inside their homes or face prosecution for violating the lockdown orders.

“In the opposite lane, some men saw us and dispersed. The SPO and I went towards the second lane and told a man, who was standing in front of his house, to go inside. As we were about to exit the lane, a group of men, armed with sticks, approached us from behind,” said Anil.

The police said one of the suspects started arguing with us. “As the argument escalated, the men started hitting us with sticks. After a brief assault, the suspects ran away and we called for backup from the police station,” the head constable said.

Anil further said that several policemen, including the SHO of Tauru City police station, arrived and identified the main suspect and tried to apprehend him. “Suddenly, several suspects started pelting stones and one of the stones hit the SHO on the head,” he said.

The police said that Anil sustained a shoulder injury and SPO Niranjan was hit on his hand, while the SHO suffered two stitches on the head.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the injured policemen were administered first aid and returned to the duty. “Eleven suspects have been identified, while others are yet to be identified,” said the police official, adding that six people have been arrested.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 379 B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Tauru City police station, said the police.