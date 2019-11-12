Short-n-brisk walks keep you fit: Docs

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:32 IST

Converting your ‘waiting period’ into ‘walk time’ can go a long way in keeping you healthy, said experts while sharing tips for a diabetes-free life.

“Walk when you have to wait before meeting someone, walk while waiting at the airport, railway station or bus terminal. Also walk from the parking lot to your office cabin (avoid the elevator). More such short-n-brisk walks will collectively keep you fit,” said Prof NS Verma, senior faculty, KGMU.

“For those who are diabetic or prone to diabetes, these things along with other exercises will help keep blood sugar under control,” he said.

Emphasising on the other doable measures, he said: “Don’t eat roti-sabzi, but eat sabzi-roti, which means more vegetables. And have salads/fruits before any meal.”

Prof Kauser Usman, HoD geriatric medicine at the KGMU said, “People need to focus on their lifestyle because no pharma company will ever do any research on lifestyle. They will certainly study new drugs, but depending upon drugs is not a natural way of life.”

He said new drugs will be introduced every six months, but our focus has to be on managing good lifestyle.

Doctors also urged people to learn more about the warning signs of diabetes. Research has concluded that parents often fail to identify symptoms or warning signs in children. “Even if one in a family has diabetes, the others remain unwary of the health issue,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, founder, Aastha Geriatric Hospital.

Doctors said Type-II diabetes can be controlled with diet changes. “A study on a group of new patients of diabetes has shown that if diet is reduced within 800 calories a day, Type-II diabetes is reverted and when diet is increased diabetes surfaces again,” said Verma.

STEAL THOSE WALKS

Walk when you asked to wait before meeting someone

Walk while waiting at the airport, railway station or a bus terminal

Walk from the parking lot to your office cabin

Walk while talking over the cell phone

Walk all short distances instead of driving