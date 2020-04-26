e-paper
SI arrested for colleague’s murder in Bulandshahar

A sub inspector of police has been arrested in connection with the death of another policeman who died in BB Nagar police station area of Bulandhsahar on Friday night.

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 00:06 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The sub-inspector died after he was allegedly hit by a bullet fired from his colleague’s pistol.
         

A sub inspector of police has been arrested in connection with the death of another policeman who died in BB Nagar police station area of Bulandshahar on Friday night.

An agency report quoting police sources said that the sub-inspector (SI) died after he was allegedly hit by a bullet fired from his colleague’s pistol.

“Accused SI Narendra Singh was arrested while he was on way to Ghaziabad. He is being interrogated. Primary facie it seems to be an accident but we are investigating it from every possible angle,” said SSP Bulandshahar, Santosh Singh.

He said sub inspector Bijendra Singh lived within the premises of the police station. “Bijendra was at his room when his fellow sub inspector Narendra Singh arrived with his loaded pistol late on Friday night. A bullet was fired which hit Bijendra Singh in abdomen and he fell on the floor. Narendra Singh approached the head constable of the police station and both took the injured sub inspector in Narendra’s car to a private hospital located some 3 kilometers from the police station,” the SSP said.

After admitting Bijendra Singh, Narendra, sensing danger to his colleague’s life, got away on the pretext of arranging some money for Bijendra’s treatment.

Bijendra succumbed to his injury during treatment.

Meanwhile, SSP Santosh Singh reached the hospital and enquired about Narendra whose moving location was tracked between Hapur and Ghaziabad. Subsequently a police team intercepted and arrested him.

SSP said that circle officer (CO) of Syana has been tasked with interrogating Narendra. ( with inputs from agency)

