Navjot Sidhu inaugurates LED street light project in Amritsar

These lights were installed across the city under smart city project at a cost of Rs. 35 crore.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
These lights were installed across the city under smart city project at a cost of Rs. 35 crore. However, top brass of municipal corporation
         

After staying at home for 18 days, cricketer-turned politician and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday finally inaugurated LED street light project at Verka in Amritsar east.

These lights were installed across the city under smart city project at a cost of Rs. 35 crore. However, top brass of municipal corporation, custodian of the project, remained absent in the ceremony held outside Gurdwara Nanaksar at Verka locality on Batal road.

Notably, neither mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu or any other top official of the civic body and other senior Congress leaders turned up on the occasion. However, his supporters, including councilors Jeet Singh Bhatia, Shelinderjit Singh Shelly and Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia, were present. Later, Sidhu also paid obeisance at the gurudwara.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 21:18 IST

