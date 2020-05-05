e-paper
Sidhu Moose Wala video row: Two more cops suspended, says Patiala SSP

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A day after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was booked and six police personnel were suspended following a video making rounds in which the singer can be seen firing an official assault rifle, two more cops, including Julkan SHO Gurpreet Singh Bhinder, have been put under suspension on Tuesday.

Patiala SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against Bhinder and head constable Gagandeep Singh, who can be seen in the video.

In the video, Moose Wala is firing the assault rifle at a shooting range at Badbar village in Barnala. “During investigation, it came to fore that SHO Bhinder illegally attached head constable Gagandeep with Sangrur DSP (headquarters) Daljit Singh Virk without informing the senior officers of Patiala district since past three months,” the SSP said.

Virk has already been put under suspension as the cops in the video were attached with the DSP. Head constable Gagandeep Singh was originally posted at Julkan police station but he remained attached with the Sangrur DSP without any formal orders.

“There was no mention of any such attachment or movement of Gagandeep in the formal registers at Julkan police station,” the SSP said.

He said that a separate show-cause notice has been issued to SHO Bhinder regarding violation of orders of Punjab DGP regarding unauthorised deployment of force.

“As per orders, three-month pay worth Rs 1.70 lakh of unauthorised gunman will be recovered from the SHO. This is the first such case in Punjab where this kind of recovery will be made,” the SSP said.

