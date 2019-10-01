e-paper
Sikh group in US hails India’s move to release Sikh prisoners

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:13 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Sikhs of America Inc has welcomed the decision of the Indian government to release Sikh prisoners lodged in jails under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) for the last three decades.

Welcoming the decision, Jesse Singh, chairman, Sikhs of America, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “When we met the prime minister in Houston, he reminded us that one of our demands from 2014 memorandum will soon be answered.”

The only remaining demand from those days was the release of Sikh prisoners from Indian prisons.

The Sikhs of America delegation led by Jesse Singh met the visiting Indian Prime Minister Modi on the eve of ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston, Texas on September 21.

The delegation submitted another memorandum thanking him for his favourable responses to look into grievances of the Sikh community, including bringing to book perpetrators of 1984 riots

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 01:13 IST

