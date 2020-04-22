e-paper
Sikkim resident found dead in jungle near Manali

Locals had found the body hanging from a tree and informed the police

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The body which was found hanging from a tree has been sent for post-mortem examination.
The body which was found hanging from a tree has been sent for post-mortem examination.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 22-year-old Sikkim native’s body was hanging from a tree in Rambag jungle near Manali on Wednesday morning.

As per information, the man used to work at his uncle’s cloth shop in Manali.

Some locals had discovered the body and informed the police. The body was taken to the Manali civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh conformed the report and said police are investigating the matter.

