Sikkim resident found dead in jungle near Manali

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:51 IST

A 22-year-old Sikkim native’s body was hanging from a tree in Rambag jungle near Manali on Wednesday morning.

As per information, the man used to work at his uncle’s cloth shop in Manali.

Some locals had discovered the body and informed the police. The body was taken to the Manali civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh conformed the report and said police are investigating the matter.