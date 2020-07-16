Singha accuses Bindal of using his influence to recruit six employees in HP legislative assembly

Theog legislator and CPI leader Rakesh Singh, on Thursday, accused former state legislative assembly speaker and ex-state BJP president Rajiv Bindal of using his influence to recruit six employees in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly.

At a press conference in Shimla, Singha said, “In October 2019, six recruitments were made in legislative assembly on the basis of nepotism and influence of Bindal. Bindal’s known persons were recruited on the posts of law officer, deputy reporter and four Class-4 jobs.”

He said that daughter of a close relative of Bindal was appointed as law officer, a post which was created against the rules of the legislative assembly. A woman recruited as assistant librarian is wife of Bindal’s known. Of the two persons recruited as junior translators, one is from Bindal’s constituency and the other is a relative of a BJP leader.

Singha has demanded judicial investigation into the matter. He said that the state government is planning to give clean chit to Bindal, thus, a judicial investigation should be ordered.

Responding to the accusations, Bindal said that none of the recruited employees are his relatives or are known to him. All the employees were recruited as per the rules.

In a statement, Bindal said that Singha’s accusations are baseless, untrue and politically influenced. He added that Singha is trying to gain political advantage and confuse the public by making such statements.