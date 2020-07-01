Sisodia orders audit of college over ‘irregularities’

cities

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday ordered an audit of Delhi University’s Bhagini Nivedita college over complaints of financial irregularities. The college is among the 10 colleges fully funded by the Delhi government.

Citing multiple complaints over financial irregularities as a “serious matter”, Sisodia, in the order, said, “These complaints have come from different stakeholders such as students, parents, teachers, etc.”

The other allegations include financial irregularities in tendering processes, buying of unnecessary items not needed in educational institutions.”

Principal Charru Sharma did not comment on the matter despite repeated calls and text messages.

A university official, requesting anonymity, said, “The order is like an intimidation tactic over the governing body elections in the college. They don’t have the numbers there to ensure that their candidate wins the elections for the post of the governing body chairperson.”

“Directorate of Higher Education should immediately get the accounts of the last two years of Bhagini Nivedita College audited, preferably by a CAG empanelled auditor,” the order read, adding the compliance report should be submitted within 15 days.

This is not the first time the Delhi government has levelled allegations of financial irregularities in DU colleges. In May, Sisodia had written to DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, alleging that the varsity was deliberately delaying the formation of governing bodies in 28 Delhi government-funded colleges of the varsity to shield corrupt officials.

Across colleges, these governing bodies (GB) take decisions for smooth the functioning of a college, including the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The 10-member governing bodies in these colleges have people nominated by both the university and the Delhi government. The tenure of the governing bodies in 28 Delhi government colleges expired in March 2019.