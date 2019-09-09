SIT constituted to probe sedition case against former BSP MLA

cities

The deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Ludhiana, Ranbir Singh Khatra has constituted a four-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar sedition case against former Bahajun Samaj party MLA, Shingara Ram Shahungra, who is currently lodged in Ludhiana jail. SIT members includes SBS Nagar SSP Alka Meena, SBS Nagar SP (investigation) Wazir Singh Khaira, Khanna SP (investigation) Jasbir Singh and SBS Nagar CIA (crime investigation agency) in-charge Ajitpal Singh.

Shingra Ram was arrested by SBS Nagar police on August 17 under charges of sedition, hurting religious sentiments and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was registered for his speech which showed Lord Ram bad light. He had made the remarks while addressing a dharna on the Phagwara-Chandigarh highway on August 11 protesting against demolition of a Guru Ravidas temple in Tughlaqabad area in New Delhi.

