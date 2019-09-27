SIT issues fresh notice to Azam

cities

Bareilly The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing land grabbing charges against SP lawmaker Mohd Azam Khan has issued fresh summons to him after he failed to turn up for recording his statement on Wednesday.

“We have issued a fresh notice asking him (Khan) to appear on September 30 to enable us to record his version in the case in which 26 farmers of Aliyaganj village lodged a complaint against him,” said an officer of the SIT.

Earlier, the investigating team had issued summons to Khan last Monday asking him to appear on September 25. The SP lawmaker was granted stay against arrest by Allahabad high court on Wednesday in 27 other matters out of the total 85 cases registered against him, most of which are related to encroachment of land to build Rampur Public School and Jauhar University.

“While staying his (Khan’s) arrest, the Allahabad high court in its order clearly stated that the petitioner would cooperate in the investigation and appear in the police station concerned as and when required. But so far he has refused to heed both the court summons and police notices in the cases against him,” said Rampur BJP leader Akash Saxena, who has been pursuing these cases against Khan.

