e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

SIT questions former DM of Sonbhadra

  Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:38 IST

Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the land anomalies in Sonbhadra’s Umbha village on Thursday questioned former district magistrate Ankit Agarwal, who had dismissed appeal of tribal families over their claim on land on which they were farming for past many years.

A senior SIT official said Agarwal was posted as district magistrate of Sonbhadra between February and July 2019. He said Agarwal was removed after the July 17 incident at Umbha village where eleven tribal people were killed in indiscriminate firing by village pradhan Yagya Dutt and his aides over a dispute related to possession of farming land.

The official said Agarwal was questioned about reasons and points on which ground he had dismissed the tribal’s appeal. He said Agarwal got his statement recorded over the entire proceedings during his three hours stay at the SIT office.

He said another former district magistrate of Sonbhadra, Amit Kumar Singh, who was posted before Agarwal, has also been summoned to record his statements over the entire issue.   

According to senior police officials, the land was transferred to one Asha Mishra, wife of Vijay Kumar Agarwal, IAS, and Vineeta Sharma aka Kiran Kumari, wife of Ashok Kumar Srivastava, IAS. The land was transferred on the report of the then tehsildar one Jai Singh.

“Ashok Kumar was quizzed for over three hours to understand the conditions under which the land was transferred in the name of wives of IAS officers.  His responses in this regard were not very satisfactory,” said a senior police official privy to the matter.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 22:38 IST

top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
Oct 10, 2019 21:52 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Oct 10, 2019 22:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News