Six fined ₹10,000 for drunken driving in Chandigarh, lose licence for 3 months

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:48 IST

A district court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on six drunken driving offenders on Thursday. The court also suspended their licence for three months.

A total of 243 challans related to various traffic violations were disposed of in the court. Among these, vehicles were impounded in 27 cases.

Under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, drunk driving entails a fine of ₹10,000, up from the previous ₹2,000.

As the court announced the fine, several violators expressed inability to shell out ₹10,000. They complained about the hefty fine and no awareness campaign by the police or administration in this regard.

Police officials said in the past five days, no challan had been issued for disobedience of orders from traffic police personnel, reflecting abidance to the stiffer fines.

