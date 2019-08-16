Six, including a minor, of Ravan gang arrested

cities

PUNE Six members, including a minor, of Ravan gang were arrested by the crime branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police in Nigdi, on Friday evening. They were produced in court on Friday and remanded to five days police custody.

The arrested have been identified as Avinash Shelar (19), Swapnil Waghmare (22), Naresh Chavan (19), Suryakant Phule (19), and Kiran Khawale (20).

Senior police inspector Sunil Tonpe said, “On August 11, the Ravan gang members attacked a truck driver identified as Avtar Singh (PB 10, GZ 5913) near Nigdi and robbed him of ~2,200. The case was registered with Nigdi police station.”

“During routine patrolling in Nigdi on Friday, we reported some suspicious activity by two-wheeler riders. We followed and caught them near Akurdi railway station. After an inquiry they confirmed they were from Ravan gang and were involved in an attack on a truck driver on August 11. They also gave details of others involved in the crime,” said Tonpe.

Later, the police arrested other members of the gang who were involved in the crime which included a minor. The cops recovered two two-wheelers, one gun, three sickles and cash worth ~42,500 from the accused.

Recently, the head of Ravan gang, Sagar alias Dashrath Waghmode, was arrested by the crime branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on July 17 evening from the Akurdi railway station. Waghmode was externed from the region due to his history of crimes, according to crime branch officials. The police had tightened the noose around the Ravan gang in the past few months. Three of their shooters were caught from Dehradun area of Uttarakhand in June. The gang came into existence 4-5 years ago and was active in Dehu road-Akurdi area where the Mahakali gang was active.

