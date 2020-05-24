Six more test positive in HP, count climbs to 191

Updated: May 24, 2020 15:55 IST

Six persons, including three of a family tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh late on Saturday and early Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 191.

Three cases were reported in Una and one each in Solan, Kangra and Hamirpur.

With this, active cases in the state have gone up to 127, said special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal.

Back from Mumbai

The three family members testing positive on Saturday include a 47-year-old woman and two men aged 23 and 26. All from Bangana subdivision, they had returned from Mumbai on May 17 and were under institutional quarantine at Una.

One case was also reported from Ramshehar of Nalagarh subdivision in Solan district on Saturday night. The 43-year-old man was under institutional quarantine after coming in from West Bengal on May 19.

Kangra hits 50

Meanwhile, one case was reported from Kangra early on Sunday, taking its tally to 50. The 42-year-old man had travelled from Delhi and was under institutional quarantine at Baijnath.

Thirty-six cases are active with 13 recoveries and one death.

A 20-year-old woman from the Barsar area of Hamirpur who came back with her family from Delhi on May 18 has also tested positive. She is under institutional quarantine.

Himachal has had a spurt in Covid-19 cases after May 4 with 150 people testing positive and 81 cases in four days.

The biggest single-day spike was reported on Thursday with 42 cases.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 61 cases followed by Kangra with 50 cases.

Twenty-one cases have been reported in Una, 20 in Solan, 13 in Chamba, 10 in Mandi, seven in Bilaspur, four in Sirmaur, two in Shimla and one in Kullu.

A total of 57 people have recovered.