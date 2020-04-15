Six new cases in Punjab, count up to 191

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:03 IST

Chandigarh Six new covid-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the tally of total positive patient to 191. In Patiala, the wife and two sons of a 50-year-old who had tested positive on Tuesday, were also found to be infected in the test report.

In Pathankot, the cases are the husband of a maid, who was employed at a Sujanpur family, and the second is an auto-driver, who visited the local government hospital with flu-like symptoms and tested positive. The sixth case is from Sangrur, where the patient is a contact of a positive case of Tablighi Jamaat.

In Patiala, civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “We have taken eight more samples of primary contacts of the 50-year old and reports are awaited.”

He added that the process to shift the three new patients to the isolation ward of Government Medical College had started; till now, they had been quarantined at home.

He added that they quarantined 450 persons, who had come in contact with the 50-year-old, a resident of Safabadi Gate. He was part of one of the groups distributing food to the needy amid the lockdown. Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit has imposed a ban on distribution of langar in the city. Door-to-door surveys have been started in at least four colonies, where the 50-year-old went to distribute langar.

The administration has also ordered the screening of the entire population that resides under the municipal corporation.