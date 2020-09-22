Six private schools in Ludhiana get notice for removing students from online groups over fee

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:38 IST

District education officer, (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur on Tuesday served show-cause notice on six private schools in the city for demanding fee from students and removing them from WhatsApp groups.

The schools had violated the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court and state education department by asking parents to deposit fee.

After receiving several complaints from parents against the school authorities for not allowing their children to appear for online evaluation exams over non-payment of fees, Kaur has asked the authorities to submit a reply as to why their no-objection certificate (NOC) or affiliation should not be cancelled.

The schools have been given two days’ time to submit their reply to the department. Swaranjit Kaur said, “Show-cause notices have been issued and two days’ time is given to schools to submit their reply.”

The erring schools are Green Land Convent School, Chandigarh road and Dugri, GRD Academy, Hambran Road, Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, DGSG School, Shimlapuri and BCM School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road.

The orders also state that on May 14, the state education department had directed all private schools not to remove students from rolls if parents are unable to pay the fee. The Punjab and Haryana high court on June 30 has also ordered that if parents are unable to deposit the tuition fee of their ward, the schools cannot derive the student of his right to education and cannot remove their name from the school.

In the last two months, parent associations have staged several protests against the school authorities for removing students from online groups and not allowing them to appear in the online examination over non-payment of fee.

In the last five months, the general branch of the Ludhiana education department has received a total of 137 complaints from parents against private schools, of which 129 were fee-related.