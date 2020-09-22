e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Six private schools in Ludhiana get notice for removing students from online groups over fee

Six private schools in Ludhiana get notice for removing students from online groups over fee

The schools had violated the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court and state education department by asking parents to deposit fee

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

District education officer, (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur on Tuesday served show-cause notice on six private schools in the city for demanding fee from students and removing them from WhatsApp groups.

The schools had violated the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court and state education department by asking parents to deposit fee.

After receiving several complaints from parents against the school authorities for not allowing their children to appear for online evaluation exams over non-payment of fees, Kaur has asked the authorities to submit a reply as to why their no-objection certificate (NOC) or affiliation should not be cancelled.

The schools have been given two days’ time to submit their reply to the department. Swaranjit Kaur said, “Show-cause notices have been issued and two days’ time is given to schools to submit their reply.”

The erring schools are Green Land Convent School, Chandigarh road and Dugri, GRD Academy, Hambran Road, Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, DGSG School, Shimlapuri and BCM School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road.

The orders also state that on May 14, the state education department had directed all private schools not to remove students from rolls if parents are unable to pay the fee. The Punjab and Haryana high court on June 30 has also ordered that if parents are unable to deposit the tuition fee of their ward, the schools cannot derive the student of his right to education and cannot remove their name from the school.

In the last two months, parent associations have staged several protests against the school authorities for removing students from online groups and not allowing them to appear in the online examination over non-payment of fee.

In the last five months, the general branch of the Ludhiana education department has received a total of 137 complaints from parents against private schools, of which 129 were fee-related.

top news
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
RR vs CSK Live: Tewatia strikes twice, CSK lose three quickly
RR vs CSK Live: Tewatia strikes twice, CSK lose three quickly
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
India’s Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix’s potential Covid-19 vaccine
India’s Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix’s potential Covid-19 vaccine
3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In