Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside Ulhasnagar bar

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:08 IST

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a dance bar in Ulhasnagar, in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Deepak Bhoir was a resident of Manere village and is survived by his parents and two elder sisters. His uncle is Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation corporator Vimal Bhoir. Closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showed Bhoir was murdered by Naresh Chavhan, 32, who is yet to be arrested. Ulhasnagar Police said the investigation is underway and four people have been detained for questioning.

At 1.30am on Tuesday, Bhoir and a friend went to a dance bar in Ulhasnagar. Initial investigation has revealed Bhoir had gone to meet someone at the bar. “A woman called Bhoir up and asked him to meet her at the bar. This may have been a trap,” said a police officer from Ulhasnagar police station on condition of anonymity.

Thirty minutes later, Bhoir and his friend left the dance bar. Just outside, the two men found themselves surrounded by Chavhan and five accomplices. Chavhan was known to Bhoir. According to sources, Bhoir and Chavhan’s brother had got into a fight a few months ago, allegedly over a woman. Chavhan and his accomplices were armed with a gun and knives. Bhoir and his friend tried to run away, but the six attackers were able to catch Bhoir and stab him 30 times.

“CCTV camera footage shows the murder took place at 2.05am on Tuesday. Bhoir’s friend started running and he [Bhoir] was behind him. But the accused caught hold of Deepak and stabbed him repeatedly. They stabbed him 30 times on his chest, stomach and back,” said deputy commissioner of police, Pramod Shewale. The footage showed Chavhan and his accomplices leaving Bhoir for dead after stabbing him. Bhoir’s friend informed his family, who then alerted the police. Ulhasnagar Police reached the scene of the crime and took Bhoir to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Shewale said, “We have gathered information that the accused wanted to take revenge for some old fight. We will get clarity about the motive after the accused is arrested.”

This is the second time that this particular dance bar has been the scene of a violent crime. In 2012, property dealer Rajesh Kukreja was murdered inside the same bar by former Shiv Sena corporator Shekhar Yadav and Sunil Chikne, who was part of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s transport committee. Yadav and Chikne were arrested for Kukreja’s murder.