Six years on, Mohali’s firefighting jeep, two bikes worth ₹26L gather dust

Department has been unable to use these due to shortage of staff

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:15 IST
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The jeep is equipped with ultra tech high-pressure pump and the bike.
It has been six years since the fire department acquired two firefighting Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles and a jeep but they have been gathering dust at the fire station in Phase 1 as there is no staff to operate them.

The department bought the bikes in 2012 at a cost of ₹7 lakh each, but could not use them due to shortage of staff. Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, mounted with water mist and compressed air foam system (CAFS), are useful for firefighting operations in narrow lanes and congested market/public places. These firefighting or ‘responder’ bikes can douse solid, liquid and live electrical fires efficiently. There were two systems installed on a bike containing 10-litre water mist solution each. These can be easily refilled on the spot at negligible cost.

The ₹12-lakh jeep is also equipped with ultra tech high-pressure pump, but is only used for some VIP duty now.

The bike contains a 10-litre water mist solution and is useful for firefighting operations in narrow lanes.
A senior official of the fire department said, “We have not used the bikes since 2013 as we are short on staff. Moreover, in all these years, only major fires have taken place, where we have had to send big vehicles. We bought the jeep in 2012, but it has not been put to use and we only send it on VIP duty at Chandigarh International Airport.”

As far as shortage of staff is concerned, the fire department is the worst hit, with only five drivers for 12 fire tenders. Also, there are only 11 firefighters against 80 sanctioned posts.

Chief fire officer of municipal corporation (MC), Krishan Lal Kakkar said, “We have written to the concerned authorities for filling up the posts and hopefully the issue will be addressed soon.”

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:11 IST

