Sixth Covid-19 death in Faridabad; three new cases reported

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:04 IST

Gurugram: A 45-year-old man, who was diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19) disease last week, died Saturday night in Faridabad while undergoing treatment. Officials said this is the sixth Covid-related fatality in Faridabad district.

According to district officials, Faridabad saw three new cases of the Sars-Cov-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) being reported on Sunday, bringing the tally of positive cases in Faridabad district to 147. Officials said of the 147, so far 77 people have been treated and discharged so far and six have died due to the infection. The rest are undergoing treatment.

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner, Faridabad, said the patient who died today had comorbidities like diabetes and had been on ventilator support for a week at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad. He was a resident of Greater Faridabad.

“Three fresh cases were detected in the district, one of which is a 36-year-old health care worker at the QRG hospital posted as a nursing supervisor. He lives in Barh Mohalla in Old Faridabad. He was suffering from fever for the past 10 days and stayed. He was immediately admitted to an isolation ward in the same hospital. We have identified his four close contacts and they have been placed under quarantine,” he said.

The second case is of a 32-year-old bank employee of the State Bank of India’s (SBI) of Sector 14 branch, who lives in the same sector. He came in close contact with a man who had tested positive for the virus 12 days ago and had visited the bank’s branch. Officials said the bank employee was living alone. “We have tested his seven close contacts, out of which four have tested negative and three reports are awaited. The banker is totally asymptomatic and he is advised home isolation,” said Yadav.

The district administration officials said the third case, a 38-year-old man, a resident of Devi Lal Dairy is yet to be traced.

“The four cases had contracted the virus after coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient in Azadpur Sabji Mandi or those who had returned from Delhi with the infection,” he said.

According to officials, the district has so far recorded 147 cases of coronavirus, of which 77 people have recovered. The administration on Saturday had increased the number of containment zones in the district from 14 to 26. The district administration added 12 new areas to the revised list of containment zones, while two zones in the district were de-notified after no Covid-19 cases were reported from these areas in the last 28 days.

Yadav said the new method to monitor a radius of 500 metres from the epicentre of the infection is most effective and they are conducting screening, sampling, and testing of suspected cases in areas declared as containment zones. “We have also sent mobile vans to collect samples from residential areas and are collecting samples of all close contacts to ensure the virus is not spread and is under control. The suspects are placed under isolation and quarantine period of at least 14 days, and in many cases, for 28 days,” he said.

The deputy commissioner further said, “We had sent the samples of 6,939 people, of which 147 had tested positive and the results of 590 are awaited. At least 60 people are currently hospitalised.”

The infected people have been admitted to the ESIC hospital, officials said, adding that at least 7,431 people are under home quarantine in the district and 5,897 people are on surveillance for influenza-like illnesses.

Meanwhile, the situation at the border will remain the same after the lockdown was extended until May 31, said the police.

Faridabad Covid-19 fatalities so far:

May 17: 45-year-old man dies due to Covid-19; he had diabetes and was on ventilator for past one week

May 9: A 72-year-old woman, who tested positive on May 6, died in Faridabad while undergoing treatment for several other ailments. She had a “cardio-respiratory arrest”

April 28: The first Covid-19 death in the district. A 68-year-old man died while undergoing treatment for hypertension, blood sugar-related diseases and severe respiratory issues

May 4: A 55-year-old security guard who hailed from Bihar and had tested positive just a day before

May 11: A 65-year-old resident of Sector 18 who died due to multiple ailments

May 15: A 17-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and also had stage two blood cancer; serious ailments complicated her treatment