'Slight haze in a portion': Kingfisher on its beer dubbed ‘unfit for consumption’

The United Breweries Limited has responded after the Karnataka government seized the Kingfisher beers with two batch numbers as the chemical test report called them ‘unfit for human consumption.’ The spokesperson of the company said they are actively cooperating with the investigation. ‘Slight haze in a portion’: KF on its beer dubbed ‘unfit for consumption’(Unsplash)

The spokesperson said, “UBL identified a slight haze in a small portion of Kingfisher Ultra beer bottles produced on July 15th at our Nanjangud brewery in Mysuru. We promptly notified authorities and are actively cooperating with their investigation. This is an isolated incident in a single batch of Kingfisher Ultra only and not Kingfisher Strong.”

The company also stressed that they conducted an independent lab test and the results are within the guidelines. “We have conducted an external independent lab (NABL accredited) analysis of the impacted Kingfisher Ultra batch which confirmed that the test parameters are within regulatory guidelines and therefore pose no health risks. We are working closely with the authorities to clarify the situation. Our priority continues to be quality and safety for our partners and consumers,” further added the spokesperson.

A complaint was lodged by the excise superintendent of Nanjangud on July 28 stating that Kingfisher Strong Beer and Kingfisher Ultra Lager Beer with batch number 7C and 7E, which were manufactured at the Nanjangud unit of United Breweries Limited on July 17, 2023, have sediments and, hence, they have been sent for chemical examination. The superintendent also appealed to the department that till the time the lab test report comes; the stock should be seized.

However, the test conducted by the excise department said that the beers are not for human consumption. “We received a report from the chemical examiner on August 2 saying that both the brands (with batch No. 7C and 7E) were unfit for human consumption. Following the report, we wrote to all DCs and Excise DCs to take further steps, which means those stocks should be destroyed,” said a senior official.