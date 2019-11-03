Snatcher pulls off gold chain of woman relaxing in Chandigarh park

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 00:10 IST

A man snatched the gold chain of a 60-year-old woman relaxing at a park in Sector 37 on Friday.

The victim, Manorma, told the police that as per routine, she visited the park and sat under a shed. There, a man sneaked up on her and snatched her gold chain, before fleeing with his accomplice on a Honda Activa.

Following her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 356 (use of physical force to commit a crime) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.