Snatcher pulls off gold chain of woman relaxing in Chandigarh park

The victim was sitting under a shed with the snatcher struck.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 03, 2019 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused fled with his accomplice on a Honda Activa scooter.
The accused fled with his accomplice on a Honda Activa scooter.(HT Photo)
         

A man snatched the gold chain of a 60-year-old woman relaxing at a park in Sector 37 on Friday.

The victim, Manorma, told the police that as per routine, she visited the park and sat under a shed. There, a man sneaked up on her and snatched her gold chain, before fleeing with his accomplice on a Honda Activa.

Following her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 356 (use of physical force to commit a crime) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.  

