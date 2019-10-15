Snatchers at it again in Delhi, this time target magistrate in Kamala Nagar

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:31 IST

New Delhi

The snatching-spree continues in Delhi. Two days after Prime Minister Modi’s niece was targeted by robbers in north Delhi’s posh Civil Lines, a metropolitan magistrate became the latest victim of snatching when two bike-borne men fled with his phone in Kamala Nagar on Monday night .

The incident took place when the magistrate was taking a stroll outside his Kamala Nagar house while talking on his phone, police said. Police said they received a call reporting the snatching around 8.30 pm.

The magistrate told the police that he had just returned after having dinner at a restaurant at the Kamla Nagar market with his wife and a relative when the snatchers struck.

“He said he was talking to someone over the phone and was walking outside his house when the two men on a bike came close to him from behind and snatched his iPhone Pro Max. He said before he could raise alarm or call for help, the duo fled the spot and vanished in the traffic, said a police officer who wished not to be named.

The magistrate did not respond to text messages and phone calls from Hindustan Times.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said they had registered a case under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (punishment for theft).

“Multiple teams are working on the case to track the snatchers. We collected CCTV footage of the incident and nearby areas to identify them or trace their bike. We have strong leads and the two men will be arrested soon,” Bhardwaj said.

This is the second incident in the past one month of a judge becoming a victim of a street crime. Last month, two men on a motorcycle followed the car of an additional session judge of the Saket court for almost three kilometres, smashed its rear window glass at a traffic signal, and fled with her purse in Okhla Industrial Area Part-2.

The stolen purse contained the judge’s Aadhar card, Pan card, court ID and debit cards of two banks.

On Saturday, in north Delhi’s Civil Lines, the handbag of the PM’s niece Damyanti Ben Modi was snatched by bike-borne men. The next day, police arrested one of the alleged snatchers.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 21:31 IST