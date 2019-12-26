Snow in Shimla, HP areas likely on New Year’s eve

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 12:02 IST

DHARAMSHALA: After snow eluded Himachal Pradesh on Christmas, there’s good news for tourists and locals as the meteorological department has forecast rain and snow on December 31, the first time since 2010.

Thunderstorms are likely in the lower hills and rain and snow in the middle and high hills from December 31 onwards as fresh Western disturbance becomes active over the region, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

State capital Shimla last recorded snowfall on New Year’s eve in 2010.

Meanwhile, Himachal shivered under intense cold as sub-zero temperatures were recorded across the state.

Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 14.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees C.

The night temperature in capital Shimla was 1.0 degrees Celsius whereas Kufri recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

It was minus 3.0 degrees Celsius in Manali, 3.2 degrees in Dharamsala and 1.7 degrees in Dalhousie. Sundernagar in Mandi recorded a sub-zero temperatures of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius and Solan minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Una and Bilaspur had dense fog with minium temperature recorded at 4.7 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively, about 12 notches below normal.