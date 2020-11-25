e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Snowfall, rain continues in Himachal, more likely tomorrow

Snowfall, rain continues in Himachal, more likely tomorrow

The weather will be clear throughout the state from November 27 to December 1.

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 18:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
People walk in the cold weather on The Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday.
People walk in the cold weather on The Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in middle and lower hills of Himachal Pradesh continued for the third consecutive day as yellow weather warnings have been issued for seven districts including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra and Kullu.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said snow and rain in isolated places of higher and middle hills is very likely to continue on November 26 while the weather will remain clear in lower hills and plains. The weather will be clear throughout the state from November 27 to December 1.

On Wednesday, Baralacha received around 70 cm snow, Rohtang 65 cm, Koksar 25 cm, Kalpa and Solang got 15 cm each, Hansa in Lahaul Spiti 5 cm and Gondla 4.5 cm.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 6.5°C while it was 3.9°C in Kufri. Manali in Kullu district recorded 3.8°C minimum temperature while it was 6.8°C and 2.3°C in Dharamshala and Dalhousie respectively.

Minimum temperature in Una was 9.7°C, Solan 7.5°C, Bilaspur 11.5°C, Hamirpur 11.2°C, Nahan 11.3°C, Mandi 9.1°C and minus 0.4°C in Kalpa of Kinnaur. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district is the coldest at minus 2.5°C.

top news
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Live: As Nivar nears, Chennai airport halts operations from 7pm tonight
Live: As Nivar nears, Chennai airport halts operations from 7pm tonight
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Youth wing chief of Mehbooba Mufti’s party arrested in terror case
Youth wing chief of Mehbooba Mufti’s party arrested in terror case
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In