Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir today

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir today

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to bring more rain and snowfall in Kashmir valley during next three days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Kashmir had already received December’s first rain and snowfall earlier this week.

In a statement, the IMD officials said, “Another spell of rain and snow is most likely in next 24 to 36 hours. Higher reaches of J&K and Sonmarg, Drass Zojilla axis are most likely to receive heavy snowfall on December 12, which could lead to disruption of traffic on major highways on Zojilla and Mughal road.”

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for traffic as part of weekly repairs. An advisory issued stated that vehicular traffic will remain suspended from both sides on the national highway for repair and maintenance of road.

An avalanche warning has also been issued for Jammu and Kashmir while yellow weather warning for higher reaches of Ramban, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam and Kargil districts.

