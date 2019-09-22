Solapur engg student in Pune for workshop found with multiple stab wounds; suspect on the run

cities

PUNE A 21-year-old computer engineering student from Solapur has been stabbed multiple times at Narhe in Pune on Sunday morning.

The injured girl has been identified as Priyanka Vasant Arhenas, a resident of a village near Akkalkot, Solapur.

According to police, she was in the city to attend a two-day workshop at the Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT).

“Arhenas has multiple cuts and wounds on her neck, lower back and stomach, and her condition is serious. She will be undergoing surgery shortly (on Sunday),” said the chief medical officer at Sassoon General Hospital.

The police have identified a suspect, Basavraj K, resident of Gurudutta Society in Narhe, where the girl was found. Basavraj ion the run.

“The building where the incident took place in Narhe has four floors. He (Basavraj K) lives there with four other bachelors. Arhenas was attacked on the terrace of the building. There is no lift or CCTV (closed-circuit TV) in the building,” said police sub-inspector Vinod Mahangade, Sinhagad road police station.

“From what we got to know, after the incident, she dragged herself downstairs and knocked on a door before collapsing. The residents then shifted her to a hospital,” said Aniket Kamble (18), a cousin brother of Arhenas.

Arhenas had travelled to Pune along with her mother and younger sister and was living with her elder sister’s family, said police.

“I dropped her at the college today (Sunday), like I had yesterday (Saturday), and came back home. We have no idea how she ended up at the building where she was found in Narhe,” said the victim’s brother-in-law who is a teacher by profession.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sinhgad road police station in the matter.

Assistant police inspector Chetan Thorbole of Sinhgad road police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 21:15 IST