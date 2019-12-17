Soldier from Mukerian martyred in Pakistani firing at LoC in Sunderbani sector

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:52 IST

Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh, 21, of Mukerian was martyred when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday.

“Rifleman Sukhwinder belonged to Fatehpur village in Mukerian teshsil of Hoshiarpur district. He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

“The Indian Army responded effectively inflicting substantial damage to the Pakistan army,” he added.

Though the Indian Army claimed it to be an infiltration bid that was foiled, sources said half a dozen members of the border action team (BAT) of Pakistan army, comprising commandos of the special service group and terrorists, attempted to inflict casualties on the Indian Army posts in the area.

Another soldier, havaldar Chougule Jotiba Ganpati, was martyred in Pakistan shelling in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Kashmir on Monday.

WIDOWED MOTHER UNAWARE

Relatives have so far not shared the news of rifleman Sukhwinder’s death with his widowed mother Rani.

A spokesman of the Indian Army had rung up the family on Monday evening to inform them of their son’s martyrdom but held back the news when Sukhwinder’s mother came on the line. Later, he called up another relative and informed that Sukhwinder had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Villagers started pouring in to extend condolences to the family but no one was allowed to reach the martyr’s mother who stays in a house at a distance from the main habitation.

The martyr’s brother, Gurpal Singh, 22, said, “I don’t have the heart to disclose the unfortunate news to her. Sukhwinder’s body will reach tomorrow (Wednesday). Before that, may be one of my aunts will break the news to her.”

Gurpal, who is unemployed, said their father, Avinesh Kumar, had died a few years ago and Sukhwinder was the sole breadwinner. He said Sukhwinder had joined the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 2017.

(With input from Hoshiarpur)