e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / Soldier who died in Siachen cremated with military honours

Soldier who died in Siachen cremated with military honours

Havildar Singh, of 2 Sikh Light Infantry, died after being hit by an avalanche on January 17

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Havildar Baljinder Singh of Zahura village in Dasuya tehsil of Hoshiarpur district, who lost his life in line of duty on Siachen Glacier, was cremated in his village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours on January 19.

Havildar Singh, of 2 Sikh Light Infantry, died after being hit by an avalanche on January 17.

During the cremation, an Indian Army guard conducted the ceremonial drill and gave military honours to the soldier in Zahura village.

Singh is survived by his wife Perdeep Kaur and two sons.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. He announced a financial assistance of ₹12 lakh to the family and a government job to one eligible member of the family, a state government spokesperson said.

The chief minister said the sacrifice of the valiant soldier at an altitude of 19,000 ft in harsh cold would be remembered by all.

top news
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities