Soldier who died in Siachen cremated with military honours

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:04 IST

Havildar Baljinder Singh of Zahura village in Dasuya tehsil of Hoshiarpur district, who lost his life in line of duty on Siachen Glacier, was cremated in his village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours on January 19.

Havildar Singh, of 2 Sikh Light Infantry, died after being hit by an avalanche on January 17.

During the cremation, an Indian Army guard conducted the ceremonial drill and gave military honours to the soldier in Zahura village.

Singh is survived by his wife Perdeep Kaur and two sons.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. He announced a financial assistance of ₹12 lakh to the family and a government job to one eligible member of the family, a state government spokesperson said.

The chief minister said the sacrifice of the valiant soldier at an altitude of 19,000 ft in harsh cold would be remembered by all.