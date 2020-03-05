Solve problems at mental hospital, demand staffers

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 01:18 IST

Employees of Thane Mental Hospital along with Maharashtra State Industrial Officers Kamgar Union protested on Wednesday but this did not affect the working of the hospital.

They were miffed by the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities towards problems of staffers.

They have also been demanding a permanent medical superintendent for the hospital.

However, the staff ensured that the work at the hospital is not affected in any way while they were protesting.

“We are looking into the problems of the staffers. As we have to follow a protocol and procedures, there could be a delay in taking decisions. However, we have had a meeting with the staffers,” said Makarand Patil, medical superintendent, Thane Mental Hospital.

Employees have been complaining about their problems for long.

AD Kulkarni, president of Maharashtra State Industrial Officers’ Kamgar Union, said, “Every day, the women employees have to pull heavy food trolleys weighing 300 to 350kgs and take them to the wards. As men are not allowed entry into women’s wards, only women employees have to take food to wards and this is taking a toll on their health.”

He added that if any of the inmates are taken outside the hospital for consultation, only one employee accompanies him or her. “If the inmate becomes violent, it becomes difficult to handle the patient single-handedly,” said Kulkarni.

The union and the staff are demanding a solution to such problems. “The medical superintendent is not necessarily a psychiatrist. This affects the working of the hospital,” said one of the caretakers at the mental hospital on condition of anonymity.

“Although there are doctors and specialists, often the inmates are taken outside for consultation. This can be avoided and instead better provisions be provided to the existing infrastructure,” said the caretaker.

On Thursday, the sanitation workers of Thane Mental Hospital will go on a one-day strike, demanding an increase in wages.