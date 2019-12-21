Some say CAA is meant for betterment

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:34 IST

Residents of Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai expressed their support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) amid nationwide protests opposing the Act.

In Thane, around 2,000 people gathered for a pro-CAA rally from Jambhli Naka to Ghantali Maidan. Senior citizens to youngsters shouted slogans and displayed placards expressing their support. Some also distributed pamphlets explaining how CAA is beneficial. The rally ended at Ghantali Maidan where supporters discussed the positive aspect of CAA and NRC.

“We have organised this show of support to let others understand that CAA has been implemented for the betterment of the citizens. Indian citizens will not be impacted by this rule,” said Umesh Bhoir, 27, a resident of Naupada.

Similarly, 70-80 citizens from Vashi came out in support of CAA. The peaceful demonstration by the group of residents was confined to Shivaji Chowk, Vashi.

Rohit Malhotra, a Vashi resident and activist who mobilised citizens to attend the demonstration, said, “The problem is most of them are not aware what CAA is. One needs to know the contents to support or protest something. More than 20 people came up and asked about CAA, hence our demonstration was successful.”

In another demonstration at Vashi, around 200-400 people turned up raising slogans in favour of the Act.

In Kalyan, students held a drive outside Birla College to collect signatures in support of CAA. “Around 250 students signed the banner. We just put up the poster with the message ‘I support CAA’ and students came forward to sign,” said Harshad Kulkarni, an organiser.