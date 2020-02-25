Son et lumiere to resume at the Residency in Lucknow

cities

LONG OVERDUE The one of its kind light and sound show was lying suspended for the past nine years

LUCKNOW: The Residency’s son et lumiere (light and sound show) that was lying suspended since nine years may see the light of the day in the next couple of months. Tourism department officials said the preparations were all done and they had approached UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate the show.

“We have approached the chief minister for a suitable date for the inauguration. Once the date is received, the show would be inaugurated,” said Anupam Srivastava, regional tourism officer.

Srivastava said the one-of-its-kind show that aimed to showcase the selfless contribution of the freedom fighters and Lucknow’s contribution to the freedom movement was being revived after a long gap.

“The newer version of show will virtually take people back into 1857, making them aware of the importance and contributions of Lucknow during freedom movement,” an officer of the tourism department said.

Officials said the show would depict in a narrative format the historical relevance of the Residency—the standing witness to the First War Of Independence. Besides, it would also highlight the features of Awadh, giving a glimpse of the glorious past of the city of nawabs to the visitors in a very artistic manner.

The programme will also envisage the important developments that the city witnessed in the Nawabi era.

Officials said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had given its nod to the show, which was being jointly launched by the ASI and tourism department. The newer version of show, the officials said would be way different from the older one. “This new version of the show will have better sound system that will add more 3D effect to the entire show,” an ASI official said.

The official said apart from the impressive sound system, the illumination was equally good. “Illumination has been done to give colourful visual effect to the entire show,” he added.

The official said a budget of Rs 5 crores has been allocated in 2017 by the department for setting up lights and other equipments at the Residency. The above estimate included audio/video equipment, pathway lighting, around 500 chairs for audience, glow sign boards etc.

Officials said the initiative was made following the growing demand to revive the light and sound show, which used to be an integral part of the Residency tour. But following some technical issues, the programme was called off permanently.