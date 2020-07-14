Sonepat woman alleges gangrape at gunpoint, 9 booked

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:11 IST

A 28-year-old woman from Sonepat has accused nine people of gangrape at a rice mill in Taraori, police said on Tuesday.

Karnal superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said as per the complaint of the victim, an FIR has been registered against nine people, including a woman.

The victim alleged that the accused, including owners and employees of the rice mill, lured her by offering a job on July 12. “They called me to a rice mill near Saunkra village and served me tea laced with sedatives. Later, eight of them raped me at gunpoint,” she added.

The case has been registered under sections 376 D, 506 and 120 B of the IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The woman was hospitalised and her statement could not be recorded before the magistrate, the police said. Taraori police station in-charge Sachin Kumar said a probe was underway.