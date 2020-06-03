Soon, online appointments to visit Mansa Devi shrine

cities

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:22 IST

With relaxations being introduced under the Centre’s Unlock 1 plan, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board will soon be introducing online registration for 15-second “darshan” at the historical temple in Panchkula.

Nestled in the Shivalik foothills, the temple complex is spread over 100 acres. Constructed during the early 19th century by Maharaja Gopal Singh, it is one of the most renowned Shakti temples in North India.

However, its doors have remained closed for devotees since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Now, the board has prepared standard operating procedures for reopening the shrine.

“While we are awaiting the government guidelines on reopening temples, we have prepared the SOPs,” said MS Yadav, chief executive officer of the board.

He said once the temple opens, only those with online registration will be allowed to visit it. To begin with, only 6,000 people will be registered daily to prevent crowding and ensure social distancing.

“The form will be made available on the temple’s website (www.mansadevi.org.in). People will have to fill in their basic details, such as name, address, age, contact number and the number of visitors. Once registered, they will get a message on their mobile phone regarding the timings of the visit. One person will be given a 15-second slot,” said Yadav.

According to the SOP, children below the age of 10 and adults above 60 besides pregnant woman and chronically ill people won’t be allowed to enter the temple. Also, every visitor will be thermally screened at the entrance.

“Unlike old times, no offerings will be accepted from outside. However, we will provide packets of prasad at the temple itself. People can also make the offerings online,” said Yadav.