Special employment drive for disabled students in IT field on December 15 

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 19:00 IST

Pune: In a bid to give equal job opportunity for all in the IT sector, Think Quotient, a Pune-based IT firm, will be training and recruiting disabled students in a one-day drive on December 15 (Sunday). The company will train and assist these students for placements after giving free training of three or five months according to their capabilities.

“It is a free job assistance drive for the disabled students who want to do a career in the IT field. Eligible candidates will be trained in software development and placed in IT companies without any fees. We will take interviews of the desired candidates who enrol for the drive, train them for three-five months according to their capabilities and placement will be done,” said Pranav Brahme, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of the company, at a press conference on Thursday.

Think Quotient Software Private Limited located at Nalstop chowk was started four years back by Brahme and his team. The firm started training students two years back and has placed 263 students in more than 100 IT firms.

“We have trained and placed three disabled students in the recent past. They had impeccable coding skills and logical aptitude. These skills acted as a catalyst to skyrocket their IT career. Our team took a lot of effort to polish their coding skills. With the collective efforts of students and trainers, we were able to place these students in prominent IT companies. So, after receiving a good response from IT companies for placements of disabled students, we thought of organising a one-day drive where we could get to know more number of students who are interested to pursue a career in IT field from any educational background.” Brahme said.

Interested students can contact 9970110799 to enrol for the one-day drive.