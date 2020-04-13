Special flight evacuates 134 Bhutanese students stranded in Punjab amid Covid-19 pandemic

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:55 IST

JALANDHAR: As many as 134 Bhutanese students, who had been stranded in the hostels of Lovely Professional University (LPU) near Jalandhar, were evacuated by a special flight arranged by the Bhutanese government.

They flew out from the Amritsar airport on Monday morning. This was the second batch of students from Bhutan to have left after the Covid-19 pandemic. The first batch of 100 students left on March 28.

“134 Bhutanese students, who had been stranded in the hostels of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara-Jalandhar, were allowed to leave for Bhutan through a special flight arranged by the Bhutanese government,” Punjab special chief secretary (disaster management Covid-19) KBS Sidhu tweeted on Monday.

A 21-year-old woman hosteller of LPU from Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Last week, Bhutan had thanked India for facilitating the evacuation of Bhutanese nationals stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Bhutan has evacuated many people residing in India in the past few days.

The Himalayan country has sealed its border with India last month to stem the spread of coronavirus.

India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 and has suspended all flight operations.

So far, Bhutan has reported five coronavirus cases.

India has cleared the first list of 13 countries to export hydroxychloroquine, including Bhutan. Government sources said on Saturday that Bhutan will get two lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine, which is an anti-malarial drug.