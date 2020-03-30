e-paper
Special OPD for Covid-19 patients at Thane hospital

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:16 IST
Ankita G Menon
A special outpatient department (OPD) facility has been set up at Thane Civil Hospital for check-up of those patients with coronavirus symptoms. The facility is developed for those who have travelled abroad and have been advised quarantine, those who have come in contact with people under home quarantine and have any symptoms.

“We started a special section around a week ago and the response is getting better with each passing day. On an average we have around 50 patients daily. Anyone having any kind of symptoms should visit this OPD between 9am and 1pm,” said Dr Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane District. The OPD is set up in an open space within the premises of the Civil Hospital in Thane and two doctors are available in the morning hours for check-up at the special Covid-19 OPD.

