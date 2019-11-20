Special public prosecutor trying to provoke investors against DSK: defence

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:00 IST

PUNE The special public prosecutor (SPP) advocate Pravin Chavan of the Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK) case is trying to provoke the already distressed investors against the jailed realtor, the defence lawyer advocate Shrikant Shivade said on Wednesday.

Advocate Shivade was responding to the claims made by Chavan while opposing bail to Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni alias DSK and his wife Hemanti Kulkarni who have been in Yerawada Central Jail for at least two years.

The argument was presented in the court of additional sessions judge Jayant Raje who has posted the next hearing in the matter for November 25. Order in the bail application will be passed soon, he said in the court.

Chavan had cited various bills worth lakhs of rupees of the DS Kulkarni Developers Ltd (DSKDL) like spa, clothes, shoes and claimed that the luxuries were bought using money meant for construction.

Chavan said, “At least ₹13 lakh was spent on spa, ₹21 lakh on clothes, ₹39,000 on shoes and ₹25 lakh on renovation.”

“The shoes were safety shoes for workers, drivers among others. Contractor payments under ‘home décor’ are represented as home renovation work,” said advocate Shivade who pointed out other expenditures cited by SPP Chavan and said that they were misrepresented.

“This has been happening since the case began. The SPP makes such claims and justice suffers because of such prejudices. If it is said that a man was enjoying spa treatment while his investors lost their life’s savings, how will they feel? He [SSP Chavan] is trying to provoke the investors and spoil DSK’s reputation,” said advocate Shivade.

A forensic audit report is awaited by the court and defence in the case from the prosecution and the Pune police.